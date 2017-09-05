Classic Tempest Gets a Facelift from Atari in Aptly-Named Tempest 4000

Tempest 4000 is Tempest for the Modern Atari Man

Calling all Retro gamers! Atari has not forgotten the classics, in fact, they’ve updated them. The new 4K release of Tempest 4000 gives gamers new and old a chance to revisit something that looked like a classic Atari game that you saw in the Arcade, but it was too loud and too confusing to try. Well, no longer! It’s confusing in 4K! And if you don’t get it, then you’re dumb!

Wicked!



Set for release this holiday season on Windows PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, Tempest 4000 sees the return of legendary game designer Jeff Minter, for a faithful and thrilling sequel nearly two decades in the making!

Tempest 4000 is a collaborative love-letter for Tempest fans from Minter and Atari that’s been enhanced for contemporary audiences with exciting new features and gorgeous 4K graphics. With three game modes to choose from and 100 levels to conquer, players must eliminate all enemies as quickly as possible to survive, aiming for the coveted spot at the top of the leaderboards.

Key features of the polygonal tube-stress-inducer are as follows:

Arcade Style Shooter: Blast down hordes of enemies in this fast-paced arcade style shoot ‘em up.

Unparalleled Graphics: Experience Tempest 4000’s mind-blowing graphics in beautiful 4K resolution.

Multiple Game Modes: Pick from three different game modes including Standard, Pure and Endurance that will push your skills to the limit.

Level Up: Progress and clear through 100 unique geometric levels by destroying enemies with various weapons and power-ups, and earn upgrades through bonus rounds.

Climb to the Top of the Leaderboards: Post your high score in your quest to be recognized as number one on the leaderboards.

Retro Techno Soundtrack: Enjoy the beats of a thumping soundtrack inspired by early 1990’s techno.

Old School Gameplay: Feeling nostalgic? Relive the traditional gameplay of the original Tempest with enhanced graphics on current generation consoles.

I have no idea what’s going on!

Now you can tell your father and grandfather to suck it to bangin’ beats!

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE