Switch Was the Best-Selling Console in August, Madden 18 Tops Software Sales

GTA V Breaks Record for Most Top 10 Chart Appearances

The Nintendo Switch continues to rock hardware sales at it once again became the best-selling platform in August, according to the monthly NPD Group. Since its March debut, the Switch has graced the top of hardware sales for four of the six months its been on sale, being beaten only during May and June by the PS4.

Rest assured, the PS4 remains the best-selling console on a year-to-date basis. This is because the PS4 has a three-year head start on the Switch, and with no actual sales numbers on hand, there’s no discernible way to see how substantial Nintendo’s margin of victory is.

Despite strong numbers all around, hardware spending in the US for August 2017 dropped 6 per cent to $168 million when compared to August 2016. On year-to-date, however, sales have actually grown.

“Year to date, hardware spending has grown 17 percent versus 2016 to $1.7 billion,” said NPD Analyst, Mat Piscatella. “Consumer spending on Nintendo Switch and plug ‘n’ play devices such as the NES Classic are providing growth.”

On the software side of things, Madden NFL 18 topped overall software sales last month. No surprises there really; EA typically does well in this area around this season. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which launched August 22nd, put on a good show, debuting at No. 3. Interestingly enough, this is only counting standalone sales, so those that got it for free with the Uncharted 4 Digital Deluxe Edition aren’t being counted here.

Possibly the biggest slice of news from this month’s report is that Grand Theft Auto V continues to chart every month with no sign of letting up. It landed the No. 2 spot in August beating out every Nintendo Switch game and Minecraft. According to the NPD, it has now beaten the record for staying in the Top 10 for so long. Out of the 49 months since its release in 2013, GTA V has achieved 41 Top 10 chart appearances. That is mighty impressive.

Overall Software Sales (August 2017):

Madden NFL 18 Grand Theft Auto V Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Splatoon 2 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege Mario Kart 8 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy Overwatch

