RSS: Operation Blood Orchid Arrives Tomorrow – New Map, Operatives, & Fixes

Ubisoft’s Multiplayer Shooter Is about to Get Some Interesting Changes

Today, developer Ubisoft announced the new content for Operation Blood Orchid. The DLC is available to Season Pass holders and as arrives part of Season 3, Year 2 of Rainbow Six Siege. Fortunately, the new map will arrive as a free download to all players.

The new map coming to Rainbow Six Siege will be in the form of a theme park. Operation Blood Orchid tasks players with raiding the abandoned theme park, nest to a narcotics manufacturer in league with the Triad. And leading this assault are the Flying Tigers, a Special Duties Unit based in China. Starting September 5, Season Pass holders will gain immediate access to the three new operators and their signature weapon skins. Afterward, on September 12, non-Season Pass holders will be able to purchase Blood Orchid content via Renown or R6 credits.

Operation Blood Orchid’s three new operators come as follows:

Ying: Siu Mei Lin is recognised as an all-purpose operator. After a few operations, she decided to join Team Rainbow, representing Hong Kong’s Flying Tigers Unit. Equipped with the T-95 LSW and the SIX12 shotgun as primary weapons, she knows how to intervene in densely populated areas with her non-lethal unique gadget. Her Candela device is a new breed of flash grenade: when deployed, it releases a cluster of flash charges that can be anchored on surfaces, or it can be thrown out as a grenade or rolled along the floor.

Lesion: Liu Tze Long is known to take his work seriously and to thrive in high-risk situations. Demonstrating a natural calm while handling highly corrosive substances, he’s also an expert in mine-clearing. Equipped with the SIX12 SD silenced shotgun and the T-5 SMG, Lesion can handle any situation with his Gu mines. When an attacker triggers these mines, they are injected with a toxin that deals an initial burst of damage, and then slower damage over time, limiting their speed until the affected player removes the poison dart. Starting with two Gu mines, his inventory will increase by one Gu mine every 35 seconds until it reaches a maximum of seven mines.

Ela: Ela Bosak is the latest and one of the youngest recruits to Team Rainbow. This thirty-year-old operator is a member of Poland’s Military Unit, GROM, and is equipped with the Scorpion EVO 3 A1 SMG and the F0-12 shotgun as primary weapons. Ela also is equipped with the RG15 pistol with a red dot sight, the first pistol in the game with a sight. She is known for her determination and prowess in the field. Her sticky Grzmot mines are proximity concussion mines that affect anyone within radius with reduced movement speed, aiming and vision. Ela’s signature move when in a downed state is the ability to trigger one last concussion mine.

The new map will offer players a dynamic maze of standoffs in a colorful backdrop. However, the update will bring more than new content. Expect significant improvements, bug fixes, reduced load times, better visuals, and optimized stability. Season 3 is witnessing a marked improvement in performance, so you’ll be able to make the most of the new experiences going forward.

Again, Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Blood Orchid arrives tomorrow, September 5th. Look forward to more updates, news, and reviews as they come along. Until next time,

Happy gaming.

