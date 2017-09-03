Everyone is Pissed as Destiny 2 Microtransactions Are Confirmed; Silver Returns To The Game

Destiny 2 Microtransactions Confirmed

Yesterday, we told you about a leaked game guide which told us that Destiny 2 is shorter in its narrative missions than the original. Also leaked were all the weapons, armor sets, and potential exotics. Among all this info was the mission list of the game’s campaign. For all that info, you can head here. Today, we learned that Destiny 2 microtransactions are going to be a thing, as confirmed by a GameStop flyer. Naturally, this has everyone pissed right off.

Destiny fans will know, Silver was introduced to the original game midway through its release. It was used to purchase cosmetic items and emotes. No big deal, right? Well, it remains to be seen how it will be used in Destiny 2. You can spy the Silver premium currency at the bottom of the flyer, in the tweet below:

Silver currency is returning in Destiny 2. (via @IntegerTCG) pic.twitter.com/XLnqdOGTq7 — Destiny 2 Intel (@theDestinyBlog) September 3, 2017

Here are the prices:

Destiny 2 Silver: 1000 (+100 Bonus) $9.99

Destiny 2 Silver: 2000 (+300 Bonus) $19.99

Citing his early copy of the Destiny 2 GameSpot guide, Reddit user “namasuki” presented more details of “Eververse-specific currency.” (Eververse being the marketplace where Silver and other premium currencies are spent.)

Here’s what little information there is on Bright Dust:

“Currency: Bright Dust

Obtained by dismantling items acquired via Bright engrams. Bright Dust is an Eververse-specific currency.”

Everyone seems angry about this info given some of the hilarious responses to the news on Twitter. Take a look at some of the better ones:

So how do you feel about Destiny 2 microtransactions? Tell us in the comments below.

