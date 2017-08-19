Nasty Looking Xbox One X Doritos Set to Hit Stores in Time for Console Launch

Doritos Set to Deliver Xbox One X Chips

Earlier today, we told you about a Project Scorpio Xbox One X Edition leak that certainly looks legit. We also gave you some reasons why you might want to hold off picking up an Xbox One X at launch. Well, more Xbox news has surfaced as Doritos is offering a series of Xbox Doritos in Mexico in time for the Xbox One X launch. A photo of the green Xbox One X Power Up Doritos has surfaced on social media (see below).

The Mexican Doritos site features a series of different flavors in this Xbox One X promotion. The Xbox Doritos series include Halo Nacho, Halo Diablo, Forza Pizzerolas, Forza 3Ds, Gears of War 4 Flamin’ Hot and Gears of War 4 Incognita.

We love the idea but yikes look at that nasty Dorito! The green Doritos are not yet listed yet on the Doritos site and there is no word if they will come to Canada or the US. According to the person who shared the photo says that they taste like grilled jalapeño peppers. The bags contain codes that can be used to take part in a giveaway. The prices include the Xbox One X, Xbox One X, games and more. Microsoft will have different promotions around the globe to push the Xbox One X.

Microsoft will announce the Xbox One X Project Scorpio pre-order details on Sunday during the Gamescom 2017 show.

Microsoft’s gamescom2017 event is scheduled for Sunday, August 20 at 9 pm CEST / 12:00 pm PDT. It’s expected that the pre-order for the $499.99 Xbox One X will open right after the event.

SOURCE