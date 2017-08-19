Xbox One Deals: Great Discounts on Prey, Injustice 2 and the King’s Quest Collection

Xbox One Deals: Prey, Injustice 2 and the King’s Quest Collection On Sale
We are back at again folks with another great list of Xbox One game deals. This weekend, grab great titles like Prey which is currently 50% off or Injustice 2 at 20% off. Looking for something a little different? Why not try out the King’s Quest Collection which is currently 35% off. Don’t forget to also check out the rest of the list below for even more great deals!
Xbox One Deals – Games:
- Final Fantasy XV – $2999 ($30.00 Off)
- The Walking Dead: A Telltale Series The New Frontier – $ ($8.43 Off)
- Batman: A Telltale Series – $ ($3.00 Off)
- Injustce 2 – $ ($12.02 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $ ($25.24 Off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda – $27.00 ($12.99 Off)
- Prey – $ ($30.20 Off)
- King’s Quest Collection – $ ($13.99 Off)
- For Honor – $ ($30.00 Off)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $38.7 ($21.25 Off)
- Dishonored 2 – $ ($12.54 Off)
- Gears Of War 4 – $ ($36.09 Off)
- Sunset Overdrive Day One Edition – $12.49 ($27.50 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $($22.99 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition – $($29.81 Off)
- Watch Dogs 2 – $ ($15.00 Off)
- Star Wars: Battlefront – $ ($5.00 Off)
- Mafia III – $ ($10.00 Off)
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – $ ($21.07 Off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – $ ($11.60 Off)
- FIFA 17 – $29.80 ($10.19 Off)
- WWE 2K17 – $19.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Halo 5: Guardians – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Halo 5: Guardians Limited Edition – $ ($72.60 Off)
- BioShock: The Collection – $24.99 ($15.00 Off)
Xbox One Deals – Hardware:
- Sades SA938 Headset – $49.99 ($150.00 Off)
- Sades SA933 7.1 Surround Headset – $59.99 ($140.00 Off)
- Sades SA926 Headset – $59.99 ($100.00 Off)
- Sades 935 Headset – $39.99 ($60.00 Off)
- G813 3.5mm Wired Headset – $23.99 ($60.00 Off)
- Razer Wildcat – eSports Customizable Premium Controller – $00 ($65.99 Off)
- Sades Over-Ear Stereo Bass Gaming Headphone – $23.99 ($16.00 Off)
- Sades 810 Headset – $27.99 ($62.00 Off)
- Beexcellent Gaming Headset with Mic – $16.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Xbox One Media Remote – $17.97 ($7.02 Off)
That’s a wrap on our Xbox One deals for this weekend! Be sure to check out our PS4 deals from yesterday and come back for our list of PC Windows deals incoming tomorrow.