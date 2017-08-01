Valnir Rok Brings Vikings to the Survival Genre

Clash With Monsters and Fellow Vikings on the Island of Valnir This Fall

Fans of the open-world survival genre will have one more world to conquer when Valnir Rok enters Early Access on Steam this fall. Yes, you’ve toughed it out among dinosaurs and zombies, but what about Vikings?

The game is making its debut at this year’s gamescom, where the island of Valnir will be first unveiled to the world at large. There will be mythical monsters to fight, ruins to plunder and clans to join. Or conquer. Or both. Like all good survival games, that distinction will be up to the players. The trailer showcases some of the aforementioned activities, giving you a good idea of what the combat will entail. So far, it looks like melee chaos writ large across an ever-changing arena. Exciting! The fact that you can build village and clan structures to your specifications means some amazing Viking strongholds are in our near future.

Valnir Rok comes to us by way of Encurio GmbH, an independent games studio from Germany. We don’t have an exact release date, though we know the game is hitting Early Access in September. Hopefully more details will surface once Valnir debuts at gamescom 2017. In the meantime, check out that trailer!

SOURCE: Press Release