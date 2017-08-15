Swery65’s Next Game is a Cat RPG called The Good Life

No Consoles Attached to The Good Life Yet

Hidetaka “Swery65” Suehiro and his Osaka-based studio, White Owls, just revealed their first game: The Good Life, a cat-centric RPG. The upcoming game features a New York photographer, Naomi, exploring a rural English town, Rainy Woods, whose residents become cats at night. The game will be running a crowdfunding campaign on Fig that goes live on September 2nd.





The game’s official description reads:

At night, all of the town’s residents turn into cats. Why does this happen? Is this why everyone in town is so happy? No one seems to remember what they do at night. Naomi is here to find out what’s going on in Rainy Woods. The townspeople aren’t the only ones who get to roam around at night as a cat – Naomi does too! Once the sun sets, you’ll get to explore Rainy Woods and collect clues and important items connected to the events of the story. The town becomes a very different place at night, as certain secret paths, rooftops, and attics can only be accessed by cats.

In an interview with Polygon, Swery65 says that the upcoming title will embody the spirit of Deadly Premonition, which he recognizes as his “most representative work”, but it will depart from the cult hit with new gameplay as he calls the game a “daily life RPG”. Deadly Premonition had an interesting system where residents or businesses operated on their own scheduled times.

While information has only begun to slowly surface, The Good Life will likely get a more official reveal at Swery65’s upcoming PAX West 2017 panel.

Source: Polygon