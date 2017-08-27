Share This

 

Stephen King’s IT is “Scary as Sh*t” and “Shocking”, Early Impressions Surface Online

Stephen King’s IT is Out Soon, Early Reactions Surface

Stephen King’s IT is scheduled to be released in North America on September 8, 2017, but Warner Bros. screened the movie for members of the media Friday night. The press were allowed to share their reactions on social media following the screening. As you can see from the various Twitter posts below, the reactions are extremely encouraging.

Check out some of the more popular tweets:

This is great news for fans who are looking forward to the movie. Are you going to see the movie when it comes out? Tell us in the comments below.

