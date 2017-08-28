Steampunk and Dungeon-Crawling Mix Like Chocolate and Peanut Butter in Vaporum

Two Great Tastes That Taste Great Together This September

You know what dungeon-crawling needs? A little dash of steampunk. Fatbot Games is coming out with just such a combination this September with Vaporum, which adds all the steampunk weirdness to the venerable dungeon-crawling genre.

The story revolves around a mysterious tower in the middle of nowhere and a crazy blue substance called Fumium. Your need to upgrade and customize all things will be fueled here through an exoskeleton system. Rather than buff up your character, you tinker with the madcap machine you’re piloting around the dungeon. Like the old Eye of the Beholder series, the whole map is strictly grid-based, with navigation limited to a first-person perspective. Skill and equipment loadouts for your exoskeleton can be swapped out at pretty much any time, giving you the necessary freedom to face any number of different threats. After all, you don’t want to be stuck piloting the wrong bizarre, anachronistic mechanical horror.

Vaporum will be out on Steam on September 28th. Until then, check out a bit of alpha gameplay from the Greenlight trailer, embedded below. The whole thing has a Legend of Grimrock vibe to it, albeit with a lot more spiders. Well, maybe an equivalent amount of spiders.

SOURCE: Press Release