Square Enix’s PAX West 2017 Booth Plans Revealed

Chocobos and Hella Punk Girls Galore at PAX West 2017

PAX West 2017 attendees can look forward to an Iron Giant-amount of Final Fantasy games and some playtime with upcoming Life Is Strange prequel, Life Is Strange: Before the Storm. Of course, there are panels as well that Square Enix has revealed when the schedule for the gaming convention went up earlier this summer.





From their press release, here’s the full list of Square Enix games available at PAX West 2017:

At the SQUARE ENIX booth (#2141), fans can be the first to get hands-on with Secret of Mana® and FINAL FANTASY® XV POCKET EDITION. Other demos include DISSIDIA® FINAL FANTASY NT, FINAL FANTASY XIV: Stormblood™, FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER EXPANSION: COMRADES, LIFE IS STRANGE™: BEFORE THE STORM and LOST SPHEAR™.

Besides that, fans can also look forward to their panels below:

LIFE IS STRANGE: BEFORE THE STORM- A New Series Has Begun

Friday, September 1 from 1:00 PM – Hydra Theater

Join the key developers from Deck Nine Games to celebrate the recent release of the first episode in a brand new series in the award winning videogame franchise LIFE IS STRANGE. The discussion will be kept spoiler free, but will consist of multiple, never heard before details of the game, including insight into what players can expect from the new series. The panel will include a lengthy Q&A session to gain further insight direct from the development team.

MOBIUS FINAL FANTASY 1-Year Anniversary Panel

Friday, September 1 from 5:00pm – 6:00pm – Hippogriff Theatre

Renowned FINAL FANTASY Producer Yoshinori Kitase will discuss future updates, as well as how the team developed the first FINAL FANTASY RPG experience custom-tailored for mobile.

LIFE IS STRANGE: BEFORE THE STORM LAUNCH PARTY with What’s Good Games

Friday, September 1 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Unicorn (1118 E Pike St, Seattle)

Join the crew from What’s Good Games and developers from Deck Nine Games to celebrate the launch of the first episode of LIFE IS STRANGE: BEFORE THE STORM. Rock out with your favorite moments from the series, enjoy refreshments and a chance to win games, SQUARE ENIX prizes and custom What’s Good Games items. For additional information about the event visit: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsGoodGames/ .

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Stormblood – Tales of Localization & Lore

Saturday, September 2 from 1:00pm – 2:00pm – Hydra Theater

English Localization Lead Michael-Christopher Koji Fox will discuss various topics on the lore and localization behind FINAL FANTASY XIV: Stormblood. He will also be answering various lore-related questions gathered from the official forum.

These games are fine, but I guess the crazy pie-in-the-sky wish would have been a crack at Kingdom Hearts 3 or a panel on that crazily-named Octopath Traveller for Switch that looks awesome. That said, PAX has traditionally been an event with a little less in terms of announcements, and glad to see What’s Good Gaming host the Life Is Strange party, which should be fun!

Source: Press Release