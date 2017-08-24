It’s All Skimpy Outfits and Bowling in Tekken 7’s First DLC

Ultimate Tekken Bowl Has Returned

The first DLC for Tekken 7 is almost upon us! Big whoop, right? Wrong! This has skimpy outfits and bowling, the latter of which looks so cool it should be a separate game . Who wouldn’t want to go bowling with the cast of Tekken 7?

With the return of Tekken must come the eventual return of Ultimate Tekken Bowl. The whole thing looks delightfully polished, no? Like, if this was a real bowling alley, I might consider ever going bowling again. The trailer gives us brief shots of Heihachi bowling pins, some unconventional strategies and a ton of neon lighting.

Of course we’ve also got a whole bunch of new outfits. There’s bikinis, vintage 1920s bathers, idol outfits and fundoshi. You can grab the DLC by itself, or as patrt of the season pass, on August 31st for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. In the meantime, check out the trailer below!

SOURCE: Press Release