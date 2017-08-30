Shovel Knight’s Upcoming King Knight DLC Has Card Battles

Card Battles and New Equipment System Highlight Shovel Knight’s Final Expansion

Shovel Knight‘s upcoming expansion focused on the haughty King Knight dropped some details on how the royal boss will play in his own game. Shovel Knight: King of Cards will be making its playable debut at PAX West 2017, but it’s cool to learn a little more on how the expansion changes things up.





For moving around, Yacht Club Games say that his gameplay revolves around “bashing, bouncing, and bounding” as King Knight uses his signature bash attack before using a spinning strike to end encounters. The press release also adds that he’ll be able to amass new equipment, items, and abilities to keep things fresh. Players can expect to four new worlds with more than 30 all new courses as King Knight’s on a regicidal mission to defeat the “Three Kings” who lord over the land. Lastly, the game will also feature a card minigame of some sort that looks like Final Fantasy 9‘s Tetra card game. Personally, I’m most excited to see how the new weapon system will play out as King Knight is shown wielding a hammer at one point.



New gameplay footage showing off these features debuted at the Nindies video earlier today at about the 3:18 mark:



Shovel Knight: King of Cards is scheduled for a 2018 release and will be the final expansion for the Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove. Here’s hoping we’ll see Shovel Knight‘s sequel announced next year too.

Source: Yacht Club Games