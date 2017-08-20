Microsoft Confirms Recore: Definitive Edition During Gamescom 2017 Presentation

Recore: Definitive Edition Will Be Released Soon According to Microsoft

Just a few days ago, a rumor began to circulate that the Microsoft exclusive, Recore, would be getting a definitive edition, and although the version appeared in the Microsoft Store just a couple of days ago, the company has officially confirmed the news today.

During their press conference at Gamescom 2017 Microsoft confirmed the definitive version of their exclusive, Recore, would be released in just over a week. On August 29th, Recore: Definitive Edition, will be available for purchase. This new version will feature HDR support, as well as 4K enhancements for the Xbox One X should you choose to pick one up this November.

In addition to the improvements to the game, there will be a couple of add-ons players will get to enjoy. A new tank companion, called the T8-NK, is being added, as well as a new adventure named Eye of Obsidian. Although many of these things were promised as DLC content, there is no need to worry if you already own Recore. For those of you who already own the game, these new additions will be a free upgrade when the definitive edition is released later this month. You can check out the trailer for this new Definitive Edition from Gamescom 2017 below.

Recore was originally announced during E3 2015, and was released September 13, 2016. If you haven’t heard too much about the game it is an open-world adventure that follows Joule Adams. Here is the synopsis from the official website:

“You are Joule Adams, a young survivor of a terrible cataclysm who journeys from Earth to the desert world, “Far Eden” to build mankind’s new home. But when Joule wakes after centuries in cryo-sleep, nothing has gone according to plan… With her “Corebot” companion, Mack, Joule begins an adventure to unlock secrets from the past, defeat powerful foes, and bring new life and hope to Far Eden. The Far Eden colony was meant to be a paradise, where humans and Corebots could build a future together. Now, however, most of the Corebots have gone rogue, and the planet is plagued by violent sandstorms. In some areas these storms come and go, altering the terrain and revealing new areas to explore and new challenges to overcome.”

Recore was co-developed by Level-5 Comcept, the studio behind Mighty No. 9, and Armature Studio and will be available for $19.99 on August 29th. Will you be picking up Recore: Definitive Edition? Let us know in the comments below.