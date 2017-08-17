Share This

 

Here’s When You Can Pre-Order the Xbox One X

The Hype Train Can Now Resume

It was bound to come, Phil Spencer promised it would come, it’s here. Microsoft’s new 4K machine, the Xbox One X, finally has a date in which customers can pre-order the console. According to a new Tweet from The Verge’s senior editor, Tom Waren, it is coming the Sunday after Gamescom:

Thus, it looks like you’ll be able to find your retailer of choice and pre-order the Xbox One X at August 27th.

Without any explicit details, Warren mentioned another tidbit. When fans asked him about any additions to the console, he may have alluded to a free game bonus. On one hand, this sounds unlikely since the Xbox One X is allegedly priced really cheap for its power. On the other hand, Microsoft left it to The Verge to bring news of pre-orders. Maybe Microsoft staff will arrive later to announced a bundle?

Xbox One X console

Microsoft has multiple deals in place with certain companies like EA and Ubisoft. Maybe a new game like, say, Assassin’s Creed Origins, will come free with the console. There’s no telling at this point, but if the company really wants to show off its power then they need a title playable in 4K. Forza Motorsport 7 is another possibility.

You can find the system specs for the Xbox One X here. Additionally, the Amazon page for pre-orders is here. Hence, you can bookmark and save it for when pre-orders go live. Until then, remember to check back for more of the latest news.

Happy gaming.

SOURCE

