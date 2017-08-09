PlayStation Store Is Hosting a Big Sale Right Now, FFXV & GTA V at Their Lowest

Up to 75% off Games on the PS4

It looks like PlayStation decided to blindside us with a seemingly random digital sale for August. This time around, they’re sharing special deals on games from Square Enix and Rockstar. But there’s more on the list. Anyone who logs in to their PSN account shall discover the PlayStation Store loaded with heavy discounts.

In regards to the Square Enix store, the publisher is offering up to 75% off its major titles. Some highlights include none other than Final Fantasy XV for $24.99. That’s the lowest it’s ever been. Alternatively, the Digital Premium Edition with all DLC comes at $37.49, basically a steal.

If you downloaded Just Cause 3, the free PS Plus game for the month of August, you also have an excuse to purchase the $9.99 Expansion Pass originally retailing at $24.99. Other titles include all 5 episodes of Hitman, Life is Strange, Tomb Raider, Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition and more for no less than 60% off.

Additionally, there’s the Rockstar Sale which has Grand Theft Auto V and other legacy titles for 50% off and up. Among the list are Max Pain and Manhunt for $8.99.

Rogue titles available include No Man’s Sky for $23.99 and Layers of Fear for $6.99. You can browse the entire selection at the PlayStation Store here. You have until Monday, August 15 to take advantage of discounts from Square Enix and Rockstar. So if you see something you like, be sure to grab them before then.

Be sure to check back for updates on some of the latest game sales and news. Until next time,

Happy shopping.