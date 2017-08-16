New Indie Title, Lona, Let’s You Navigate Chaotic and Dark in Beautiful Paintings

‘Realm of Colors’ Is Exactly What It Sounds Like

Lona: Realm of Colors is a new indie title that recently hit the realm of Kickstarter. In this new game, players are taken on a journey through immaculate paintings, and the goal is re-interpret strange worlds of stark colors.

When Lona, the protagonist, spends too much time painting her interpretation of reality, her paintings become a reality of their own. So begins the journey of a young girl. Every level is a painting and every painting has two sides: chaos and darkness, two interpretations of the same situation. This point and click adventure lets you solve the problems of each abstract world. By bringing balance to each scene, you step closer to fixing the young girl’s mind.

But Lona Realm of Colors is just as much a stunning dance of visuals and music as it is a compelling story. Each painting/level is scored by a unique song, a split musical piece for chaos and darkness.The game very much takes cues from Studio Ghibli and master Hayao Miyazaki. When you have a good mix of narrative and everything else, you get that memorable adventure. And let’s just admit it, the artwork is fantastic.

Hence, Lona: Realm of Colors is just as much a blissful experience for art enthusiasts as it is for gamers. However, only you can really decide. The title’s Kickstarter page is live as we speak, so you can view more of the projects goals and beautiful offerings. Since it is very much catered to mobile, it looks like the ideal experience where you can just sit back and get lost in creative imagination. But let us know what you think.

There, you'll see the benefits and worthwhile rewards of backing.

