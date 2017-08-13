Mads Mikkelsen Confirms He Is Still Shooting Scenes for Death Stranding

Mads Mikkelsen Confirms Shooting Is Still Ongoing on for Death Stranding

Although Death Stranding is quite a ways from a launch date, in fact there is a chance we might not even get our hands on it next year, it hasn’t stopped many fans from getting excited about it. Now, earlier this month we got to take a look at the in-game fog system which uses the Decima Engine, and now Mads Mikkelsen himself has confirmed that work for Hideo Kojima’s latest title, Death Stranding, is still ongoing.

Mads Mikkelsen, usually best known for his haunting role in the Hannibal series, is set to play a massive role in Death Stranding. In a recent panel in South Korea, he talked to fans about a couple different aspects of the game, confirming that it is still in the development stages. Mikkelsen stated that he is still working on the game and shooting various scenes, and that he is set to do some more performance captures for his role soon. During this same panel, Mads Mikkelsen also talked about his experience working on a video game and how much it differs from working on a movie or TV show. He also discussed his experiences working under Hideo Kojima’s direction.

While it is exciting that everyone involved in the making of Death Stranding is still working on the game, it also means that the game is, rather unfortunately, nowhere near being ready to launch. By the sounds of it, it is definitely sounding more like Death Stranding will be released in the later part of the release window Kojima gave, meaning the release will likely be in 2019, instead of next year.

Are you excited or disappointed that Death Stranding is still in the early stages of shooting scenes and performance captures? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

