Don’t Fight the Treasure Goblin, Be the Treasure Goblin in Looterkings

Looterkings Flips the Script to Get to That Sweet Loot

I hate that Treasure Goblin. He have all the best stuff in his sack, and he fast and he always get away. But what if you have sack? You have all the Loot! Brilliant! How? We sneak and infiltrate in Looterkings!

Looterkings is a multiplayer procedural dungeon crawler in a humorous fantasy world. Play together with up to three other friends and impersonate the most wretched goblin horde ever to have crawled out of the deep caves below the earth and fight your way up, not down. The higher you get, the more treasure you will find, until at last ravaging the holy halls of the Elven Queen, you filth. But bewarel: even friends are not always on your side when that Loot drops. Will the whole mission be fubar due to that greed?





Fight shoulder to shoulder with your teammates against hordes of funny and strange creatures like the Holy Crab, the Ork Servants or furious SPA-Elves (yes, SPA-Elves are Elves enjoying the quiet calmness of a SPA). Equip your evil little goblins with one of 40 different weapons, protect yourself with an even bigger arsenal of armor and hats and use your God-given magic abilities to defeat the oncoming creeps.

Looterkings is procedural: The layout of the nine levels and the appearance of enemies will be different in each attempt to reach the Elven Queen. With every run your goblin will gain experience and crystals – which will enable him to upgrade his gear, unlock precious missioncards and hereby become stronger, faster and deadlier.

Looterkings‘ full release will be in two days, August 11 on Steam. View the launch trailer here:



