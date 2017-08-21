Life is Strange: Before The Storm Gets Hella Angry Launch Trailer

Life is Strange: Before The Storm Launch Trailer is Live

Life is Strange: Before the Storm releases in just over a week on August 31st, on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC (Steam). Today a new ‘Gamescom Gameplay Trailer’ was released that focuses on story, showcasing some brand new environments and characters. The video can be viewed here:

Life is Strange: Before The Storm is set in Arcadia Bay, three years before the events of the first game in the series. Players will take on the role of a rebellious 16 year-old Chloe Price who forms an unlikely friendship with Rachel Amber; a beautiful and popular girl destined for success. When Rachel’s world is turned upside down by a family secret, it takes this new-found alliance to give each other the strength to overcome their demons.

The game will be playable for consumers for the first time on the Gamescom show floor in Hall 9.

The first of three episodes of Life is Strange: Before The Storm is entitled ‘Awake’ and will release on August 31, 2017 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC (Steam).

As we told you last week, the soundtrack for Life Is Strange: Before the Storm will feature the works of the British indie folk band Daughter. The original music score for the episodic video game franchise is on the brink of creation, and Daughter has played an integral part in sculpting the overall composition and tone of the upcoming title. Entitled “Music From Before The Storm,” the soundtrack will be released via Glassnote Records/4AD on September 1, 2017. The game itself will feature all of the included tracks, alongside licensed tracks and two classic tracks from Daughter.

Source: Press Release