Share This

 

Knack II Skill Tree Revealed in New Screenshots from Sony

Knack II Skill Tree Reveals Some New Moves for Knack

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan released some new screenshots of the highly anticipated sequel amongst Splatoon 2 players, Knack II. And in these screenshots, something magical happened: we saw for the first time the Knack II skill tree.Knack II skill tree

After collecting enough relic energy from defeated enemies, you can use the skill tree to unlock new techniques and upgrade Knack’s abilities.

Two of those techniques in the tree are the Somersault Kick and Run Through (translated from Japanese). The former lets you attack the enemy and propel him into the air, starting a combo opportunity. The second lets knack slip past enemies, that would normally block him.

 

There are also co-op skills within the Knack II skill tree for you and your friends. Relic Splash lets one player attack with explosive relic parts, while the others executes an aerial attack. The second is activated by punching your partner, and his fragments shoot towards the enemy causing ranged damage. Drop Kick is executed by using a heavy punch against your partner, sending him screaming towards the enemy as a giant Knack projectile.


Knack can also adapt to the environment, so look at your surroundings. In the Ice Cave, he can take in the cold energy and become “Ice Knack.” Ice Knack can use Ice Breath (duh) that lets you freeze in place both enemies and traps. Ice Slash lets Knack grow ice claws that slash through enemies and cause a shockwave in front of Knack. One of the first examples of environment changes.

 

Knack II will launch in North America on September 5th and in Europe on September 6th for PS4.

Knack II 1280 1

Check out all the screenshots here.

SOURCE

Related Posts


LawBreakers Review – Genre-Refreshing Combat

EA Reveals New NBA Live 18 Details Including a Unique Promotion

Live Out Your Superman Power Fantasies with Megaton Rainfall

Don’t Fight the Treasure Goblin, Be the Treasure Goblin in Looterkings

Respawn Reinvests in Titanfall and More Content is on Its Way
Previous
LawBreakers Creator: “I Can’t Play a Shooter at 30fps – I Just Can’t Do It”