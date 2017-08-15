Rockstar Has Launched the Latest Update for Grand Theft Auto V Online Complete With a Slick New Ride

Grand Theft Auto V Online Receives a New Update

Grand Theft Auto V is arguably one of the longest reigning and successful games of its time, and has been since its release in 2013. Almost 4 years later, and over 80 million copies sold, Rockstar shows no signs of stopping. With regular new updates and content, there is still a lot to get excited about with GTA V, including the latest online update that brings a brand new car into the action.

This latest update for Grand Theft Auto V not only offers this new car, but also a ton of discounts of a bunch of in-game items! The Vom Feuer Anti-Aircraft Trailer, Mammoth Hydro aeroplane, Buckingham Valkyrie chopper, JoBuilt Phantom Wedge truck, HVY APC vehicle and the Route 68 bunker are all available for 25% off their regular price. If you’re interested in the deals, make sure to pick up whatever piques your excitement, because the discounts disappear on Monday, August 21st. Of course the best part of the update cannot be forgotten. The Ocelot XA-21 Supercar is now available to purchase at the Legendary Motorsport online. And wow does it ever look slick. Check it out for yourself in the screenshots at the end of this post.

In addition to the new car and awesome discounts, the gun selling missions in Gunrunner, as well as the Sumo and Smasher game modes are offering double the GTA$ and RP bonuses as usual. And if you complete a sell mission before August 21st, Rockstar will reward you will a free Black Coil t-shirt. You can check it out at the end of this post. The whole update sounds almost like a dream right?

And if you’re a fan of the Premium Races, this week is a Super vehicles-only stunt race called Plummet II. For everyone who participates, they will receive triple the RP, as well as a large sum of GTA$ for the the three top finishing players. In the new time trial, Tonga Valley, players who beat the target time will also get GTA$ and RP.

SOURCE