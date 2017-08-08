Don’t Knock Twice Gives Players a VR Fright Alongside the Movie

Don’t Knock Twice – One to Wake Her from Bed, One to Raise Her from Dead

Don’t Knock Twice is a first-person VR horror game based on a psychologically terrifying urban legend. To save her estranged daughter, a guilt-ridden mother must uncover the frightening truth behind the urban tale of a vengeful, demonic witch. One knock to wake her from her bed, twice to raise her from the dead.

To find and save your daughter, you will explore all depths of a grand manor house, searching for hidden clues and finding items to escape the terror that surrounds you.





The game is being developed by Wales Interactive alongside the upcoming horror film, Don’t Knock Twice, starring Katee Sackhoff. Both the film and the game is from the partnership between Ffilm Cymru Wales and Red and Black Films.

Don’t have a VR headset? No problem. The experience is adapted and developed for PC, Xbox One and PS4 using diversified control schemas for each platform. The scares have also been tailored to give any player a fright – no matter how they’re playing.

Don’t Knock Twice will be released on September 5th for PS VR, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. The game will launch at $19.99 MSRP and with that, the player will receive the full VR game and the option to play without a VR device. This will be bundled with the game and no extra purchase or download is necessary. Xbox One gamers will receive the standalone non-VR version for $14.99.

Pre-orders are available starting today on Steam and Xbox One with a discount of 20%. PlayStation 4 pre-orders will be available soon.

Need a preview of a scare, buyer beware? Check out the updated video for all the spooky visuals:



SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE