Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Tasks You with Killing a God

Hunt Down the Black-Eyed Bastard Himself in Death of the Outsider This September

Ah, Dishonored. A franchise with that perfect mix of beautiful worlds and brutal violence. The newest chapter in the Dishonored franchise is coming next month, with the first proper gameplay trailer dropping… right now. It’s Dishonored: Death of the Outsider! Let’s crack it open and feast on the juicy innards.

We’ve got Michael Madsen, Robin Lord Taylor and Rosario Dawson starring in this lovely little tale about the quest to kill a god. The Outsider, for those who require a refresher course, is a trickster-type figure present throughout the entire Dishonored series. He pops in, subtly influences events to make things more interesting, and disappears. Also he’s allegedly over 4000 years old and the source of all the wacky magic in the entire Dishonored universe. Neat! Killing him should be easy as pie, right?

The trailer in question gives us a better look at some of the crazy antics you’ll be getting into during the game. Admittedly, most of these antics are murder. This is fine. You’re so good at murder in this game, it’d be a shame to let those skills go to waste. As with previous entries in the series, you’ve got the option to either slip by threats unnoticed, or just… go bananas. Just leave a heaping helping of bodies from here to the docks, you know? It’s totally up to you. Dishonored: Death of the Outsider is set for release on September 15th, 2017 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Without further ado, let’s roll the clip!

SOURCE: Press Release