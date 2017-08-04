Share This

 

Call of Duty WW2 ‘Valor Edition’ Comes with a Glorious Bronze Statue

Collector’s Package Comes in Two Variants

Every huge Triple-A release comes with a premium edition for avid game collectors to get their hooks on. But Call of Duty fans are going to want to this. Today, Sledgehammer Games co-founder Michael Condrey just tweeted the new premium Call of Duty WW2 game box, and it comes with an exclusive bronze statue.

The statue in question captures a compelling picture of the events of D-Day. In true Saving Private Ryan fashion, it depicts a group of American soldiers huddled behind a Czech hedgehog. Therefore, it does much more than commemorate the release of a game; it’s the kind of collector’s piece a history buff can appreciate in their room.

However, this is still honoring one of the greatest gaming franchises. The gamer-collector can gain a number of other perks with their purchase of the Valor Edition. There are two variants that come as follows:

Valor Collection Pro (PS4, Xbox One) – $269.95 AU

  • Call of Duty: WWII Pro Edition
    • Steelbook
    • Game
    • Season Pass
  • Commemorative Bronze Statute
  • a Nazi Zombies Poster
  • Collectible Blood Raven Sword Pin
  • Division Patches.

Valor Collection Standard (PS4, PC, Xbox One) – $229.95 AU

  • Call of Duty: WWII Standard Edition
  • Steelcase
  • Commemorative Bronze Statute
  • Nazi Zombies Poster
  • Collectible Blood Raven Sword Pin
  • Division Patches

The main difference, you’ll note, is that one variant comes with the Season Pass, as well as a steelbook (as opposed to a steelcase). And the reason prices are shown in AU is because Call of Duty WW2 Valor Edition is currently only confirmed for EB Games Australia. Which makes us wonder whether or not it will show up in North America. If not, you can tweet to Michael Condrey and get him to convince Activision to deliver.

But what are your thoughts? Do you think this collector’s item is worth the price? Comment down below.

