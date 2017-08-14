Star Wars Battlefront II Feels Like the Most Ambitious Title EA Has Ever Made According to Developers

Is Star Wars Battlefront II the Most Ambitious EA Game to Date?

Following the feedback and criticism of the reboot of Star Wars Battlefront, EA seems determined to make up for the failures with the original reboot, addressing the majority of the complaints in the upcoming sequel: Star Wars Battlefront II. DICE and Criterion Games, the developers at EA, say that this is not only a game trying to address the flop of Battlefront I, but is in fact the most ambitious title EA has ever made!

If that statement alone doesn’t get you crazy excited for Star Wars Battlefront II, I’m not quite sure what will. In a recent interview with the official PlayStation Youtube channel, the developers behind the upcoming title, DICE, Motive, and Criterion had nothing but good things to say about the game. Matt Webster, the Executive Producer at Criterion Games was the one to confirm that this game may indeed be the raising the bar substantially, “I think it certainly feels the most ambitious game Electronic Arts ever created in terms of the amount of and the breaking of new ground.”

And it’s not just Matt Webster that is raving about just how well Star Wars should be received. Craig Mcleod, DICE producer, says that he couldn’t understand how a fan of either first-person shooters, or Star Wars would not want to get in on the action. This is what Mcleod had to say about Star Wars Battlefront II:

“This is the first game that’s had all three eras. I mean, our goal is to create the essential Star Wars shooter. When you think about all the eras, when you think about the single player, space combat, classes…There’s so much depth there. I don’t see how any shooter fan or any Star Wars fan would not want to be a part of SWBFII. Being able to realize this ambition that I never thought I would be a part of…I’ve been making games for a long time. Never before did I think I would be a part of a Star Wars game that could have the depth and the complexity of the multiplayer, that sandbox that DICE is so known for, and marry that with a single player story told from a different side…It’s phenomenal. The ambition here that we’ve managed to achieve is something that I thought would never be able to be realized when I worked in games, so I’m just incredibly proud of that.”

It is awesome that the developers are so proud of what they’ve accomplished with Battlefront II and hopefully the game lives up to the hype and the expectations that are being set so far. As it was announced this past weekend, fans can expect some new details during Gamescom, which will likely further the great impression that has been made so far. We’re just 3 months away from the release of Battlefront II, which is released on November 15th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Are you excited by how ambitious EA is being with Star Wars Battlefront II? And are you planning on picking up the upcoming Star Wars title? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates.

