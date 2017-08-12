Share This

 

New Battle Chasers: Nightwar Short Adds Another Warrior to the Roster

Battle Chasers: Nightwar Introduces Alumon, The Devil Hunter

In case Battle Chasers: Nightwar didn’t feel enough like a 90s cartoon to you, here comes an animated intro to drive it home. Every second of this is a glorious tribute to the long-lost Saturday mornings of yesteryear. On top of that, we get a quick look at the newest hero to join the team, the Devil Hunter Alumon!

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

As as former member of the Battle Priests, Alumon uses arcane powers to perform exorcisms and assassinations. Said powers are a tiny bit on the dark side, leaving him with crazy snake eyes and white hair. Hence why he’s seen wearing that wicked red mask. It’s refreshing to see some innate consequences to the abuse of the power, even if they’re mostly cosmetic. In addition, it seems these powers are “often bringing harm to himself,” as well as those around him. So the lesson here is not to abuse dark magic, lest you end up looking totally rad with an awesome backstory.

Battle Chasers, based on a short comic series from the late 90s, is a turn-based RPG that uses randomly-generated dungeons to keep things fresh. You’ll drum up a three-person party from the six available characters and get right into some kick-ass dungeon-diving. Nightwars will be out on October 3rd, 2017 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, with a Nintendo Switch release to follow a short time later. Meanwhile, feast them eyes on this terrific animated short by Powerhouse Studios!

SOURCE: Press Release

