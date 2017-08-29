Backwards Compatibility Just Got a Whole Lot Better With the Addition of 3 Telltale Adventures

3 Telltale Adventures Join the Ranks of Backwards Compatibility Today

If you can find some time amongst all of the new releases this past month, three more games have been added to the Xbox One‘s Backwards Compatibility list. Now, alongside new titles released today, like Absolver, gamers will get a chance to replay play some of their favourite Telltale adventures.

Microsoft has announced three more titles have been added to the Backwards Compatibility list, bringing the total number of games available through the program to 417! If you’re dying to know which of the three Telltale games have been added to everyone’s favourite list, this sentence may be a lot more literal than you think. That’s right, all three games are Telltale’s take on the popular TV series The Walking Dead. Fans will be able to play The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Season 2 and The Walking Dead: Michonne on the newest Xbox One consoles at their leisure. While the first two are the typical five-episode seasons, The Walking Dead: Michonne features a three-episode mini series completely focused on the character it is named for.

Like every other game available through Backwards Compatibility, you need to actually have the Xbox 360 version of the game, either the physical disc or the digital version, in order to have access to it on the Xbox One systems. Of course if you’ve never owned these games and want to give them a whirl, you pick them up in the Xbox Store. With the arrival of the final season of The Walking Dead next year, this may just be the perfect time to catch up.

If The Walking Dead isn’t up your alley, Microsoft has also recently added Battlefield: Bad Company and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, among others, to Backwards Compatibility. Are you excited these are the latest titles added to the ever-growing list for the popular program? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates.

