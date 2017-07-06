Xcom 2’s New Skirmisher Class Is Like a One-Man Army

The Second of Three New Allied Factions Coming to ‘War of the Chosen’

Developer Firaxis is keeping us updated on their latest project, Xcom 2: War of the Chosen. This new expansion nearly doubles the size of the base game, adding new units, weapons, allies, enemies, and gear. Therefore, we’re getting new showcase videos as we approach release. This latest trailer previews the new Skirmisher, which you can find below.

Say goodbye to the usual one and done. Apparently, the Skirmisher can employ more actions than other units during the player’s turn. Even more ludicrous, it can react during the enemy’s turn. By the looks of it, this new unit takes some of the best abilities we see from the Xcom Support class. To make things even better, they can now pull enemies closer, a move that was only available to Advent’s Viper.

So far, we’ve had a look at the human Reaper faction and the Chosen’s Assassin showcase. After the Skirmishers, we have one more allied faction to look forward to. All three will be recruitable in the campaign and will be important in the war against the new Chosen faction.

Along with the new units and factions, we expect more info on new items at some point. Additionally, the game will add new unit behaviors that affect Xcom units in an out of battle. These means new cinematic sequences and character relationships. Check back for more info related to Xcom 2: War of the Chosen, releasing on August 28 for PC, Xbox One, and PS4.