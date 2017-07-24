Special Xbox One Promotion on Now, Giving Away a Free Game of Your Choice

Xbox One Has Bundles Available With a Free Game as the Madden NFL 18 Xbox One Is Revealed

Are you in the market to pick up a brand new Xbox One? If so, there are currently some sweet deals you may want to consider! As Microsoft has revealed their latest Xbox One Madden 18 bundle, they have also launched a free game promotion that comes with the purchase of various bundles.

Madden NFL 18 will launch next month, where Microsoft has officially revealed that fans of the series can pick up a Xbox One with the bundled game for $279 USD. This bundle will include a 500 GB Xbox One S and a digital copy of Madden 18, as well as a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass, a 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial, and a promotion code that will get you 20% off an order at NFLShop.com! This brand new bundle will be available the same day Madden 18 drops, August 25th and it will be available in North America.

Now if you’re looking to pick up a brand new system before next month, or maybe you’re not a huge football fan, Microsoft has just launched a completely unrelated Xbox One bundle promotion. This promotion comes with a 1 TB Xbox One S console, a bundled system game, and a second free game of your choice! This deal allows you to choose any game, new or not yet released, as long as it’s under $60 USD. This means that you can buy an Xbox One S now and receive a free copy of Red Dead Redemption when it is released!

While this promotion varies between stores, it is available through Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, GameStop, the Microsoft Store, as well as various retail stores across the United States. It seems that at this moment, Best Buy allows you complete freedom with the free game of your choice, while for example, the Microsoft Store gives you a selection of 8 different titles to pick from. It is unclear how long this promotion will run for, so if this sounds like the perfect deal for you, you better jump on it before it’s too late!

SOURCE, SOURCE