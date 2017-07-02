Ubisoft Explains Why Far Cry 5 Feels Different From the Other Titles in the Series

Far Cry 5 Will Feel Different Than the Previous Games

There has been a lot of talk surrounding the newest game in the Far Cry series, and we know that Far Cry 5 will have quite a few differences. These changes include the removal of the mini-map and radio towers, as well as a co-op mode that will only give campaign progress to the hosting party. Now however, Ubisoft has revealed why exactly Far Cry 5 will feel very different than the previous titles.

In a recent interview with GamingBolt, Drew Holmes, the lead writer of Far Cry 5 has stated there are going to be a lot of differences between this game and its predecessors. These differences will most importantly focus of player agency and a lot more of it! Considering the criticism that Far Cry 4 was too similar to Far Cry 3, Ubisoft really felt like it was necessary to shake some things up with the series, both mechanically and in terms of the story.

This is what Holmes had to say about the story and how it will contribute to the different feel of the newest game in the franchise, “I think going back to the 360 approach, making sure that going to this nonlinear story, I don’t have to go down the same [path]. You and I, if we are playing, don’t have to go down the same set of missions to get to the next beat in the story. We can sort of go around. So from a writing standpoint it’s super challenging to say, ‘here are the beats that we know we have to hit in the story. This is the rise in action that we have to be’.”

It seems like Ubisoft is going for a gaming experience that will focus on a developing storyline and gameplay above everything else. Holmes stated that they want players to love the cinematic of Far Cry 5, regardless of where or who they are. “As a writer you have no idea where the players are going to be at any given time. So it’s about making sure you’re building the world and characters that are sort of giving you proper feedback to the beats of the story. It’s about people in the world saying, ‘John is doing this. He’s taking people and this cleansing is making people confess.’ We wanted to make sure that the player understands that, and understands the context of it without saying, sit down and watch our cinematic’.”

If Ubisoft is successful with their approach, they could have an exciting and popular game on their hands, quite similar to The Witcher 3 or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Far Cry 5 will be out February 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Let us know if you’re excited to see just how different Far Cry 5 will be from its predecessors in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

