Troll and I Nintendo Switch Release Date Has Been Revealed

Nintendo Switch Release Date Announced for Troll and I

Back in February of this year it was announced that Troll and I would be making its way onto the Nintendo Switch and today Maximum Games and Spiral House revealed the release date. Both the developer and the publisher of the adventure title also stated that a major patch will make its way to the console and PC versions later this month.

The adventure of Troll and Otto in a Scandinavian forest of wilds will be available for the Nintendo Switch next month, on August 15th for the price of $29.99 USD. Christina Seelye, CEO of Maximum Games had this to say about their latest title making it’s way onto the Switch, “Troll and I is the perfect first entry for us into the Nintendo Switch system. The cooperative gameplay lends itself perfectly to the local co-op features of the platform, where two friends can work together to battle the challenges they face as a team.”

Troll and I takes players on an emotional journey with the two main characters of the game, the adventurous teen Otto, and the powerful and elusive Troll. This game features the ability to play both on your own, or with a friend in local co-op, where players must guide the two characters through the magnificent mountains and rich forests of the Nordic wilderness as they try to outrun and defeat a multitude of enemies.

The game was originally released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC back in March 2017. Now these platforms will be receiving a major update on July 21st, that will add a bunch of improvements to the game. These improvements include: the addition of a mini-map; additional checkpoints; Easy, Normal and Hard difficulty settings; increased crafting speed; new tutorials; additional text hints; increased resources for crafting and survivability; as well as overall balance improvements. When the Nintendo Switch version launches in August, all of these changes will already be a part of the game.

Source: Press Release