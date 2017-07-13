The Full Season of Story Driven Adventure “The Lion’s Song” is Available Today

The Lion’s Song Available Now

Austrian indie developer Mipumi Games has today launched the fourth and final episode, Closure, of their narrative adventure game The Lion’s Song on Steam (PC, Mac, Linux). Parallel to this milestone, the full season of the adventure series debuts today on iOS, Android and the Mac Store. To celebrate, Mipumi has released a brand new Launch Trailer:

The Lion’s Song is a narrative adventure game series about creativity and its demons, with each of the first three episodes taking a closer look at a fictional Austrian artist or scientist. Steeped in culturally vibrant 20th century history, the game lets players travel back in time and gives them an intimate insight into the creative struggle of the young composer Wilma, the haunted painter Franz, and the genius mathematician Emma. The season’s finale, Episode 4 – Closure, will take players on a mysterious train journey that connects the storylines of all previous episodes. What stories will these four strangers share along the way, and where will their journey end?

The Season Pass for The Lion’s Song, containing all four episodes, is available on Steam (PC, Mac, Linux) and the Mac Store for $9.99 / £8.99 / €9.99. Alternatively, on Steam, Episode 1 – Silence is available for free and the other episodes can be purchased separately for $3.99 / £3.49 / €3.99 each. On iOS and Android, The Lion’s Song will be released as a premium title containing all four episodes for $4.99 / £4.99 / €5.49.

Source: Press Release