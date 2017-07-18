The Jackbox Party Pack 1 and 2 Are Also Coming to Nintendo Switch

The First Two Jackbox Party Pack Games Arrives Late to the Switch Party

Jackbox Games has announced they will retroactively release the first two Jackbox Party Games on the Nintendo Switch thanks to the success of the third entry.

A release date has yet to be given but Jackbox Games is advising anyone who’s interested to sign up to their email list for the quickest updates. The Jackbox Party Pack 3 was released for the Switch in April and appears to have been a sales hit for the company, hence the news to release the originals.

The Jackbox Party Pack 1 & 2 are coming to the Nintendo Switch! Sign up for our email list to get early updates: https://t.co/MarbRcEXU4 pic.twitter.com/IMxGEU3LLP — Jackbox Games (@jackboxgames) July 14, 2017

The Jackbox games are a collection of hilarious party games that don’t rely on controllers to play. Instead, friends and family members can simply use their smartphone to connect and input their responses. Some games are trivia-based while others may require drawing something. The portable nature of the Nintendo Switch makes these games perfect for bringing the zany antics on the go.

Fibbage XL and Fibbage 2 are immensely popular among Jack fans, a party game centred around bluffing and fooling everyone around you that your answer is true. Drawful is another humiliating game in which players have to draw something (they usually turn out crude) within a time limit while the group has to guess what it is. Each Party Pack includes five party games to choose from, and each of them is designed for quick multiplayer sessions.

Now that all three Jackbox games will grace the Switch, it’s a good indicator that the upcoming Jackbox Party Pack 4 will also hit Nintendo’s new machine. Make sure you check back for more info on the game in the series.

Are you happy that Switch owners are getting the opportunity to join the party, or are they arriving fashionably late? Leave a comment below.