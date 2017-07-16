More Info on Star Wars Battlefront II’s Story – Straight Outta D23

Get More Excited for a New Imperial Storyline

Star Wars Battlefront II is coming this November, and we expect to learn plenty about the game before that time. As a result of D23 fan event, we got a better look at the new story campaign. And as we suspected, it goes in depth with the Empire’s point of view.

With the new trailer, we not only revisit the main character Iden Versio but squadmates as well. Apparently, Star Wars Battlefront II will highlight more than the missions undertaken by the Imperials and the major events after Return of the Jedi; it will take into account relationship between these characters.

Everything said, here’s a behind-the-scenes look and new footage for Star Wars Battlefront II‘s story.

During the EA Play event and prior, developers stated that the game would be far richer in content than the previous Battlefront. The introduction of a campaign is just the start. As time goes by, DICE will deliver free multiplayer DLC so as to avoid segregating the playerbase.

Star Wars Battlefront II arrives for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 17, 2017. Check back for updates, and expect plenty of them before release and even beyond the theatrical release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.