Share This

 

More Info on Star Wars Battlefront II’s Story – Straight Outta D23

Get More Excited for a New Imperial Storyline

Star Wars Battlefront II is coming this November, and we expect to learn plenty about the game before that time. As a result of D23 fan event, we got a better look at the new story campaign. And as we suspected, it goes in depth with the Empire’s point of view.

Star Wars Battlefront 2

With the new trailer, we not only revisit the main character Iden Versio but squadmates as well. Apparently, Star Wars Battlefront II will highlight more than the missions undertaken by the Imperials and the major events after Return of the Jedi; it will take into account relationship between these characters.

Everything said, here’s a behind-the-scenes look and new footage for Star Wars Battlefront II‘s story.

During the EA Play event and prior, developers stated that the game would be far richer in content than the previous Battlefront. The introduction of a campaign is just the start. As time goes by, DICE will deliver free multiplayer DLC so as to avoid segregating the playerbase.

Star Wars Battlefront II arrives for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 17, 2017. Check back for updates, and expect plenty of them before release and even beyond the theatrical release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Related Posts


Star Wars Battlefront II Has Been Confirmed as an Xbox One X Enhanced Game

Star Wars Battlefront II Multiplayer Beta Coming in October

Massive Star Wars Battlefront 2 Characters and Abilities List Leaked from Alpha

New Video Shows off a New Way to Earn Loot in Star Wars Battlefront II

New Dragon Age Being Developed as We Speak, Creative Director Confirms
Next
Disney Announces Fully Immersive Star Wars Resort That is the New Westworld
Previous
New MARVEL-Oculus Puts You in the Boots in MARVEL Powers United VR