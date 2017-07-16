Sledgehammer Games Is Very Disappointed with Call of Duty: WWII Zombies Leak

After the Call of Duty: WWI Zombies Leak, Sledgehammer Games Expresses Extreme Disappointment

Call of Duty: WWII‘s big Zombies reveal is right around the corner, with the date being set in stone by Activision and Sledgehammer Games for July 20th. The riveting Zombies mode is a classic, fast-paced, and highly anticipated mode featuring a gruesome cast of undead soldiers that players must fight through to survive. However, the Call of Duty: WWII Zombies leak exposed the studio’s hard work on the upcoming reveal trailer a bit sooner than expected, and Sledgehammer Games is severely disappointed.

While the official trailer is still expected to release on schedule, the leak that came just a few days before the 20th has made both companies extremely upset. Speaking up on the matter, both Sledgehammer and Sledgerhammer’s boss and co-founder, Glen Schofield, addressed the issue on Twitter – Glen Schofield, possibly the most upset of the two, wrote “You spend almost three years on something & with 5 days until reveal some &$#%}!! leaks our trailer. Bummed, disappointed.” On the other hand, the official statement from Sledgehammer Games says to hang tight, they’re almost done with the final touches on the reveal and the wait will be worth it.

You spend almost three years on something & with 5 days until reveal some &$#%}!! leaks our trailer. Bummed, disappointed. — Glen Schofield (@GlenSchofield) July 15, 2017

Leaks aren’t ideal, but know that we appreciate the support. We’re almost done with the Nazi Zombies Trailer. Hang tight, it’ll be worth it! — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) July 15, 2017

If you can’t stand the wait, there are videos of the Call of Duty: WWII Zombies reveal trailer floating around the web, but few stick around for very long.

Call of Duty: WWII will be making its way to Windows PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 3rd, 2017. As the release date rapidly approaches, more and more pre-order bonuses are surfacing, so if you’re wanting to grab the game, make sure you snag your copy early to reel in those sweet, sweet pre-order goodies!

Will you be jumping in on the action? Let us know your thoughts about the Call of Duty: WWII Zombies mode in the comments below!

