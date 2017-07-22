Shelob is Going to Be in Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Probably Not the Shelob You Were Expecting, Though

WB Interactive released a new trailer for Middle-Earth: Shadow of War at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend. In it, Shelob makes an appearance. Awesome, right? Giant spider, super gross, probably a real tense encounter, right? Of course Shelob is a super-hot lady now. Observe:

That’s her, with the perfect skin and the evening dress. You’d be forgiven for missing that, as she isn’t a giant spider. Watching the whole trailer, I can’t decide whether it would be better or worse to have a slobbery arachnid getting all close and personal in order to impart some critical wisdom. One huge hairy leg brushes his face, fangs quivering as she whispers about prophecy and torment, Celebrimbor warning you that “she is not our ally.” Yeah, that would actually be pretty rad.

Shadow of War will continue where the previous game left off, bridging the narrative gap between the Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings. We’re pretty excited for the release of this game, and we’ll be passing on anything new we learn about it. Middle-earth: Shadow of War will be out October 10th, 2017 for PS4, PC and Xbox One.

SOURCE: Press Release