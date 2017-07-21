Ghost Recon Wildlands PvP Mode Open Beta Coming Soon

Jump in 4v4 Tactical Matches This Fall

Sometime during the Summer, Ghost Recon Wildlands players can expect an open beta for the game’s new upcoming PvP mode. And like the campaign, Wildlands PvP will encourage heavy cooperative play.

As for when the ‘Ghost War’ open beta will arrive, no exact release date has been announced. However, the release window is small and points at August. It will comprise of a 4v4 team deathmatch, introducing a new style of play. Here are the details so far:

“In the new Ghost War mode, teams will fight to get a foothold in the country after the fall of the Santa Blanca Cartel. These teams will choose from a roster of specialized classes, including Scout, Sniper, Tank, and more. Each class will have its own strengths, weaknesses, and dedicated perks, so players will have to consider their combat strategy and pick a team composition that supports their playstyle. They will then take to the battlefield in open-environment maps, ranging from mountains and deserts to jungles and forests. As matches play out in all kinds of weather and at all times of day, players will have to marshal their knowledge of the Wildlands to help them claim victory.”

How you coordinate with your teammates decides the match outcome. Heavy fire now dulls a player’s senses, making it hard to retaliate. Hence, you’ll be relying on your buddies often. And speaking of relying on buddies, the ability to heal them is always an option, but that always puts you at risk. “All of these elements will make team play, communication, and strategic skills more crucial than ever,” noted Lead Game Designer Lucian Istrate.

If you’re a PvP lover, soon may be the time to get back into Ghost Recon Wildlands, the game that is still 2017’s hottest seller. Stay tuned for updates on the beta and more as they come.

Happy gaming.

SOURCE