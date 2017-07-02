PS4 Deals: Outlast Trinity, Dead By Daylight Are Scary Cheap Right Now

PS4 Deals: Get Outlast Trinity, Dead By Daylight, Prey and More Scary Deals Right Now
Well, it may not be Halloween yet, but some great horror titles are discounted at the moment – there’s Outlast Trinity at 10 bucks off, plus Dead By Daylight and Prey both at way lower than usual prices. Plus there’s a ton of other PS4 deals we found – check them out below!
- Outlast Trinity – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn – $ Off)
- Dead By Daylight – $25.60 ($4.39 Off)
- Nioh – $47.50 ($12.50 Off)
- The Surge – $46.89 ($13.00 Off)
- Akiba’s Beat – $39.98 ($10.00 Off)
- Prey – $47.50 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $39.99 Off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – $49 ($10.50 Off)
- Final Fantasy XV – $ ($20.00 Off)
- Dishonored 2 – $25.99 ($14.00 Off)
- Vikings Wolves of Midgard – $29.99 ($30.00 Off)
- Watch Dogs 2 – $24.99 ($25.00 Off)
- Danganronpa 1+2 Reload – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Styx Shards of Darkness – $33.17 ($16.50 Off)
- Bioshock: The Collection – $99 ($35.00 Off)
- Star Ocean Integrity and Faithlessness – $ ($11.00 Off)
- Batman The Telltale Series – $ ($5.79 Off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – $($13.00 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare – $ ($30.04 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition – $40.06 Off)
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection– $19.99 ($20.00 Off)
- PlayStation 4 Camera – $46.84 ($13.00 Off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – $ ($10.00 Off)
- PSVR Battlezone – $29.99 ($30.00 Off)
- Dragon Quest Builders – $($15.03 Off)
- XCOM 2 – $ ($14.13 Off)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $ ($15.00 Off)
- Skyrim Special Edition – $35.66 ($24.00 Off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX – $ ($15.01 Off)
- Fate/EXTELLA The Umbral Star – $34.06 ($15.93 Off)
- Nyko Dualshock 4 Keyboard – $16.90 ($18.09 Off)
- Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition – $29.99 ($20.00 Off)
- WWE 2K17 – $19.99 ($40.00 Off)
- Madden NFL 17 – $19.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – $3999 ($10.00 Off)
- DualShock 4 Controller – $ ($14.00 Off)
- DualShock 4 Controller – Magma Red – $ ($16.01 Off)
- Destiny The Collection – $ ($12.39 Off)
- Blueloong 10 Ft. Tangle-Free Controller Charging Cable – $9.99 ($20.00 Off)
- SKmoon PS4 Console Stand, Disk Storage & Dual Controller Charger – $26.99 ($33.00 Off)
- Mega Dream Dual USB Charging Docking Station – $15.99 ($6.60 Off)
- Turtle Beach Ear Force Stealth 400 Wireless Gaming Headset – $74.99 ($24.96 Off)
That’s our list of PS4 deals this weekend! Be sure to check out our sweet list of Windows PC deals and stay tuned for our list of Xbox One deals coming soon!