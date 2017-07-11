Overpowered Warlock Class Coming to Xcom 2: War of the Chosen

Because Every Warlock in Every Game Is Overpowered

After revealing a load of new content coming in Xcom 2: War of the Chosen, Firaxis is giving us more. Last time, it was a new playable class for Xcom; this time, it’s a new member of the Chosen. Behold the Warlock down below:

Previously, we were introduced to the Assassin: a new melee unit acting on behalf of the Elders. Unlike the Assassin, however, the Warlock is more focused on ranged psionic abilities. Judging by the trailer alone, the Warlock’s abilities let him manipulate Xcom units, detonate explosives, and raise the dead. As you can imagine, this makes him a tough, boss-level opponent.

Additionally, it seems the Warlock, like the rest of the Chosen, will grab allied units in the middle of combat and attempt to extract information. According to Firaxis, the successful interrogation of your soldiers can lead to VERY difficult missions where players must defend mother base from the alien threat. Just one way in which the game’s difficulty has increased.

The Warlock is one of three new enemy classes coming to Xcom 2: War of the Chosen. One more has yet to be revealed, and the same can be said of the new allies. So far, we’ve seen the Reapers and Skirmishers recruitable factions.

What are your thoughts on the new Xcom 2 gameplay we’ve seen thus far? Are you excited for War of the Chosen? Let us know in the comments below.

