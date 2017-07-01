We Might Be Getting A Spyro The Dragon Remaster Next

Tiny Shred of Evidence Suggests Spyro The Dragon Next On The Remaster List

The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is finally out in the wide world, and people are already mining the games for juicy secrets. Well, maybe they weren’t before, but they definitely are now that a Spyro the Dragon remaster easter egg has been uncovered.

Back when the Crash Bandicoot games were first released, you could input a code on the main menu in order to access a demo for Spyro the Dragon. A YouTuber known as ThornsOfSerenity found out that the code still works on the menu for the remastered Crash trilogy. Sure, it doesn’t do anything besides make the cursor disappear, but that’s still a deliberate effect programmed into the game. Is it an homage, or a hint at regarding a Spyro the Dragon remaster in the future?

We don’t have any answers yet, of course, but the two properties are owned by the same people, so it’s not totally impossible. The code, in case you were curious, is Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Square. You enter it while highlighting the Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped menu. Perhaps this means a Spyro remaster is in the cards after all. It’s likely that the financial (and critical) success of the Crash remaster will directly inform whether or not any other properties will get the same treatment. The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is out now on Playstation 4.

