‘Masquerada’ Tactical RPG coming to PS4 and Xbox One this August

A New Fantasy Story with Tactical Roleplaying Gameplay in a Stunning Environment

From Witching Hour Studios comes the new tactical RPG inspired by Renaissance-era Venice. Masquerada: Songs and Shadows will arrive on the PS4 and Xbox One this August. A new world of magic and darkness awaits.

Masquerada comes with a cast of characters voiced by the talents Matt Mercer, Felicia Day, Jennifer Hale, and more.

Set in a city-state whose people don’t believe in an afterlife and where only the rich and powerful are granted the privilege of being remembered after their passing, the world of Masquerada: Songs and Shadows is one with rich lore and world building, bright, hand-painted environments, and a thoughtful story that explores how societies deal with love, life, power and death.

Embark on a journey with main character Cicero Gavar and his companions. Combat operates in real-time, with characters employing abilities from their own unique skill trees. Together, you can activate magical combos that electrify the battlefield, so to speak. This is easy to accomplish thanks to the pause function that allows players to strategize and better implement character powers.

Masquerada will debut on consoles with a new game mode, new scenes, dialogue, and boss battles. In addition, the main character will be able to equip skills from all four elements. If that wasn’t enough, the game shall also launch with New Game Plus. Everything mentioned will arrive simultaneously on the PC version as a free update.

Does Masquerada: Songs and Shadows sound like the RPG you can get on board with? The game includes hand-painted animations and stunning music on top of an original story that hearkens back to Renaissance Italy.

“Masquerada was an incredible experience for me. As a lover of storytelling and character development, the incredible writing of the game drew me in immediately,” says Matt Mercer, voice actor for Cicero Gavar. “Now mix this grand tale with my love of Isometric RPGs of yore, and I’m sold on multiple levels. I’m not just a cast member of the project, but a dedicated fan.”

Masquerada: Songs and Shadows arrives August 8th and will be available in new localizations including English, French, German, Russian, Brazilian Portuguese and Turkish. To learn more about the game, you can visit the official website.

SOURCE: Press Release