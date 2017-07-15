New MARVEL-Oculus Puts You in the Boots in MARVEL Powers United VR

Marvel Powers United VR Lets You and Your Friends HULK SMASH

At D23 today, Marvel and Oculus announced the first Marvel game for VR: MARVEL Powers United VR. This co-op multiplayer title puts up to four players in control of their favorite Marvel heroes as they fight together to take out infamous Marvel villains, complete missions, and compete for high scores. San Diego Comic Con attendees will get the chance to try out MARVEL Powers United VR during the show (July 19-23).





The trailer looks legit fun, with players taking control of classic superheroes like Hulk, Rocket Raccoon, and Captain Marvel. The Oculus blog hints that this game will feature additions of superheroes to come, so if you don’t see your favorite superhero, chances are MARVEL is aware and already working to bring them into the game.

As the launch approaches, more news will be revealed on the official Oculus website.

But in the meantime, we know what you want to see: A FPS HULK SMASH!



