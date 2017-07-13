Lawbreakers Designer Says Switch Doesn’t Have Enough Buttons for the Game

This Is the First Time a Developer’s Made Such a Claim about Nintendo’s Portable Console

The next big multiplayer shooter, Lawbreakers, is coming later this year to PC and the PlayStation 4. And according to the team, they haven’t closed the doors on the Xbox One. But what about the Nintendo Switch?

In a recent interview with Lead Designer Dan Nanni, GamingBolt asked the question about a Lawbreakers Switch release. Here’s what he had to say about the possible existence of such a version:

“There’s a possibility for everything and anything in this world. I think the hardest part with the Switch is the controls. Look at the game that we have right now, and we just literally by the skin of our teeth put the entire game and the control pad that the PlayStation has. That means that we could probably make it work for the Xbox One in some way, right? But if you’re looking at the Switch the base controller that’s on the unit, it doesn’t have as many buttons.”

Apparently, Lawbreakers is barred from the Nintendo Switch because of its Joy-Con’s limitations. And counting the number of buttons on the Joy-Con, one might note that the number of buttons is the same as the PlayStation 4’s DualShock… You’re probably confused. You should be.

The Joy-Con controller has the four face buttons, the d-pad, two analog sticks, a right bumper and trigger and a left bumper and trigger. Then there are the system buttons. The only major difference is the touchpad on the DualShock that can actually double as two separate inputs depending on which side you click.

Maybe, there’s another reason BossKey may not be able to get Lawbreakers on the Switch? Stay tuned for answers as we approach the release date, which is August 8th.

