Kingdom Hearts 3 Developers Undecided on Including Sephiroth Boss Fight

No Official Word Either on Kingdom Hearts 3’s Secret Boss Fights

The Mirror’s Ryan Brown got to interview Kingdom Hearts 3 director, Tetsuya Nomura, at the recent D23 Expo. In the article, Brown asked Nomura about the inclusion of secret bosses and Sephiroth with Nomura replying, “I can’t say for certain, I hope, hint hint hint. I can’t say for certain. In terms of Sephiroth, do you feel like you want to battle Sephiroth again? (laughs)”. Nomura further elaborated, “In terms of the secret boss, we can’t say anything at this time, but in terms of Sephiroth specifically, my development team are worried that we’ve had him come back so many times so they’re maybe worried it might be redundant at this point. We’re still deliberating on it.”





While nothing’s set in stone, Kingdom Hearts 3 would be the first main KH game to exclude the silver-haired ex-SOLDIER as a secret boss if the developers ultimately decide to nix his return to the series. Besides that, the Mirror also added a disclaimer that it’s possible the interview could have bits of mistranslation too. Thus, it’s possible that there could be more to the story about the game’s secret boss fights and Sephiroth’s ambiguous return.

That said, I’m down if they lost Sephiroth, but traded in another classic Final Fantasy villain like Kefka. My only fear is that they’ll go to Final Fantasy XV for characters to possibly replace Sephiroth.

Kingdom Hearts 3 is scheduled for a 2018 release on the PS4.

Source: Mirror