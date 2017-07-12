Someone Started The Hanzo National Church in Brazil

Great News for the Dedicated Hanzo Main in Your Life

An Overwatch fan has started the Hanzo National Church in Brazil. Why is this a thing, you may be asking yourself. Is it because Hanzo sort of “looks like Jesus(?)” Is it because Hanzo is such a hated, controversial figure in Overwatch? Why can’t it be both?

Now, before you sharpen up that pitchfork (also why do you have a pitchfork at all), there’s a little more to this story. The founder of this brand new church is looking to point out some systemic problems with Brazil’s government. Specifically, it is way too easy to set up a tax-free religious organization. As the founder stated:

“I decided to embrace Hanzo’s misunderstanding as one more determining factor in the mission of opening a church. If I can register a religious institution on behalf of one of the most hated characters in the online game right now, there are no limits to the legislation.”

Yes, this is going to draw attention to the insane antics gamers are capable of when sufficiently determined. However, this church will also highlight the shady side of religious bureaucracy in Brazil. If this dedicated Hanzo fan can do a little good for the people in his country, isn’t it worth the bad press? Here’s hoping the Hanzo National Church achieves its goals.

SOURCE