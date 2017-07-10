New Glacier White PS4 Pro Bundle Revealed – Comes with Destiny 2

For the Destiny 2 Lover Looking for an Upgrade

The all-new PlayStation 4 Pro Bundle has been revealed. Coupled with a copy of Destiny 2, the deal also includes the game’s Expansion Pass and premium digital content.

Premium in-game content includes the following:

Legendary sword

Legendary player emote

Cabal Empire themed emblem

As for what kind of disc the new PS4 Pro comes with, it’s a Blu-ray Deluxe Edition copy. Additionally, the unique console comes with a matching DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller. And as you have no doubt noticed, it is reminiscent of the white Destiny PS4 that released a few years ago.

Furthermore, here’s what you’re getting with Destiny 2’s Expansion Pass – Two expansions with new cooperative maps, new activities, and new story missions. Not to mention new weapons, armor and gear unlocked. All this comes in addition to new content coming to the PlayStation 4 before anywhere else. Timed bonus content will include a competitive multiplayer map, another three-person co-op Strike, a new ship, and special items.

Finally, Sony wants to remind players that anyone who pre-orders Destiny 2 on the PlayStation Store will get exclusive access to the beta that starts on July 18. Thus, if you want to play early there’s your chance.

The Destiny 2 PS4 Pro Bundle arrives on launch day, September 6th. Pre-orders are already up on Amazon for $449.99.

What’s your take on the new console? Are you excited for Destiny 2? Let us know in the comments below.

