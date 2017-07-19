Ghost Recon Wildlands Still 2017’s Hottest Seller

Ubisoft’s Quarterly Report Has Wildlands Still in the Top Spot

Despite being released all the way back in March, Ubisoft’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is still kicking major ass in terms of sales. The game is still the company’s -and the industry’s- hottest seller at present, according to a recent financial report.

The figures in question have been drawn from Ubisoft’s most recent quarterly financial report. According to Yves Guillemot, Ubisoft’s CEO, sales were up 45% this quarter. Chief among these successes was Wildlands. The sales quotes from said report take into account all forms of sales, including digital and physical purchases for all regions between January and June of 2017.

This is an impressive feat, given the powerhouse of a year we’ve had so far. Regardless of how the rest of the year shakes out, this is still a testament to the staying power and broad appeal of a really good Tom Clancy game. You can check out our review for Wildlands here.

SOURCE