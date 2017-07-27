Epic Fighting Game ‘Brawlhalla’ Coming to PS4 for Competitive Crossplay

Battle with your Friends using 2D Combos

After acquiring over five-million users on Steam, the Grand Tournament of Valhalla is coming to the PS4. Presenting Brawlhalla, the biggest fighting game of 2016 and 2017, where players can choose their legend and beat down opponents like a god.

Developed by Blue Mammoth Games, Brawlhalla is a 2D platform fighting game. Even with its large community, it is still in Early Access. Eventually, it will go free-to-play and is currently in its closed beta stage for the PS4. If you sign up, you may eventually get a code to participate. However, prospective console players can enter the beta if they purchase the $19.99 Founder’s Pack. Which includes:

Immediate beta access

The All Legends Pack – Includes every available and all future playable-characters including the thief, the newest addition, revealed today

A Founder’s exclusive avatar

A Founder’s exclusive nameplate

A Founder’s exclusive spawn bot – The sleek, new Personal Sentry IV

Players who join the beta will then gain access to 1v1, 2v2, and 4-player free-for-all games. But what truly makes Brawlhalla a brawl is the local free-for-all that allows up to eight players on the screen at once. Furthermore, alternate game modes let players hone their skills in different ways. You have Brawlball, Snowbrawl, Bombsketball and more.

Currently, there are more than thirty playable Legends on the game’s roster. If you purchase the Founder’s Pack, you gain access to them and all future characters.Which means you are certain to find a character the suits your playstyle.

“As our number of Legends grows, so does the size of Brawlhalla‘s player community,” says Blue Mammoth Games co-found Matt Woomer, in a press release. “And with crossplay, millions of PlayStation and PC players will be able to challenge their friends no matter which platform they fight on.”

PlayStation 4 players who purchase the Brawlhalla Founder’s Pack will gain access to the beta on August 1st. When the game officially launches, console and PC players will be able to enjoy cross-play functionality. To learn more, you can visit the official website.

Will you become a Legend in Brawlhalla? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE: Press Release