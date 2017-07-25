Xcom 2 Presents the Enemy Hunter (Sniper) in War of the Chosen

The Third and Final Enemy Class Is a Long Range Killer

Xcom 2’s War of the Chosen is hitting us with new content to make the game more fun but more difficult. For every new ally, there’s a new enemy. And the third and last among our difficult opponents is The Hunter. Witness the sniper showcase below:

The most terrifying attribute of the new enemy class may be that he is a sniper. Even though we’ve seen many different kinds of enemy alien units in the past, none of them have been long range. Therefore, the chance of surviving each of the procedurally-generated maps has just decreased.

As mentioned in previous coverage, the expansion for Xcom 2 will include loads of new content. On the battlefield, you’ll find yourself up against new enemies. When it comes to The Chosen, however, they keep coming back. And each time they come back, they’re harder to kill.

You can find Xcom 2 War of the Chosen for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on August 29, 2017. Previous coverage included allies: Reapers, Skirmishers, and Templars while enemies included Warlock and Assassin. Since this was the last showcase for new classes in the game, expect more news on the campaign, gear, weapons, and items as we approach release. Until then and beyond,

Happy gaming.